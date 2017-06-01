Hashboard comes with lots of features that together from a powerful platform to help aspiring job applicants. Use the slider to explore few of the important tools Hashboard provides inside.
We know you're already out hunging for jobs, we don't want to make your life tougher - we want to help you. All services provided by Hashboard are 100% free and very easy to use.
WOW! I was skeptical at first, but pretty amazed and pleased with the efficiency of all the features inside. It's a wonderful concept implemented just about right. Loved it!Kush Bavishi
Learnt of Hashboard through a friend of mine and signed up immediately specially for the CV feature. Damn useful, and looks so good. I love how easy to make and good looking my CV is!Anirudh Ganeriwala
Using Hashboard for a really long time now, and I must say the continuous addition of new things is very enjoyable. Hashboard has immense potential and I'm definitely going to recommend it to everyone.Nikunj Bhuwalka
Use our tools to help land your job and save all that time for other important things in life.
Having an online presence is of utmost importance! Share your freely hosted online CV with recruiters and stand out from the competition.
Track the number of views for your CV and Recommendation Letters when you share from Hashboard.
It's tiring, it's boring, and it's a very repetative task. But with #Board, it's super easy, fast, and often magical.
With all your important details stored on Hashboard, its impossible to miss it while applying for a job. Your profile is ready to go!
Get ready for your dream job in minutes! Absolutely no fees or hidden charges anywhere, ever.
USERS
APPLICATIONS
COVER LETTERS
Awesome